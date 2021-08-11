Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

