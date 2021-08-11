EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 218,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,668. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

