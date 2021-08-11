Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

