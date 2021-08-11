Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.68 million and $3.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00396723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.99 or 0.01064068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

