Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
