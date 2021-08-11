Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

