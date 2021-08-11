Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $14.60. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $780.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

