EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,361.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $298,361.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00303460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

