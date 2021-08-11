EOSDT Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $909.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.