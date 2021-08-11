EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb Sells 2,044 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $600.00. The stock had a trading volume of 290,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,518. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.96 and a twelve month high of $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

