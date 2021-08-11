EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Reduced by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,769 shares of company stock worth $34,203,480. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $602.83. 1,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,565. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.25 and a 12-month high of $618.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

