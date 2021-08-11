Epic Cash Market Capitalization Hits $3.86 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.86 million and $9,275.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,190,280 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.