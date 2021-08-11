Equalizer Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $937,380.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

