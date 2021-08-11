Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,535. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

