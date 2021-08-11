Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.82

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$153.82 and last traded at C$153.00, with a volume of 6151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$151.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.99.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0795494 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,582,638.75.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

