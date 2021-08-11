Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APD. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.64. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

