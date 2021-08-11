Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 19.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

