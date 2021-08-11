Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOP. Compass Point lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

