Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

MGTA stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 68.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $257,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.