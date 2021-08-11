Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sera Prognostics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SERA. Cowen initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

