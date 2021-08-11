Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

PECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

