Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (BNTX, CBK, EOAN, FLTR, FME, FRE, HFG, LHA, LXS, MTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $433.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.40 ($8.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN)

was given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £172.50 ($225.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.30 ($72.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

