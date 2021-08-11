Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (BNTX, CBK, EOAN, FLTR, FME, FRE, HFG, LHA, LXS, MTX)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $433.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.40 ($8.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £172.50 ($225.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.30 ($72.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

