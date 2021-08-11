Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (ADM, BECN, EOAN, PNTG, SGMS, SRPT, TDC, WIX, XYIGF, YAMHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock received a boost from strong second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings surprise. It also reported the seventh straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Solid performance in the Ag Services & Oilseeds and Carbohydrate Solutions as well as record operating profit growth in Nutrition segment aided quarterly growth. Management envisions another year of strong earnings growth. It is also on track with growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs act as deterrents. The company also foresees weakness in corn market which is likely to weigh on the Carbohydrate Solutions unit in the third quarter.”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4% and 2.1%, respectively. These metrics also grew 71% and 20.8% year over year, respectively. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 390 bps year over year. Solid residential backdrop and gross margins backed by higher pricing and mix as well as favorable timing bode well. Also, cost-saving efforts and productivity initiatives helped the company bring down operating expenses, thereby driving margins. Its increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and newly-designed website are positives. Backed by the positives, Beacon Roofing has lifted its 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past seven days.”

E.On (FRA:EOAN)

was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scientific Games reported impressive second-quarter 2021 with earnings and revenues growing on a year-over-year basis. The top line was driven by robust performance from Gaming, Lottery and Digital businesses, partially offset by decline in SciPlay revenues. Continued expansion of Scientific Games’ OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Scientific Games lottery division won the Pennsylvania instant games and lottery systems contract for the next 10 years. Internationally, it won new contracts and contract extensions totaling 13 years in Bosnia, Denmark, Georgia, Poland and Portugal. Shares of Scientific Games have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern.”

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sarepta reported encouraging second quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Shares of Sarepta have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradata’s Q2 performance benefitted from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating.

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

