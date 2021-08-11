Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 11th (BWMN, CAAS, CALT, CAMT, CCCGY, CDAK, CFRUY, CGNX, CIGI, CIXX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 11th:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

