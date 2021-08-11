Esports Entertainment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,130 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.