ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.28. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 2,896 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $8,264,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

