Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 178.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $495,755.84 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

