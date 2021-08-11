Ethereum Gold Project Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $191,616.26 and approximately $129.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

