Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Sara Bay Financial’s 6th Largest Position

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 4.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.77. 73,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,864. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

