Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS: ERFSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/6/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating.

7/9/2021 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific SE has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

