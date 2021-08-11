Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.98

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.98 and last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

ERFSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

