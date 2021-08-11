Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Evedo has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

