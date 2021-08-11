EventChain (EVC) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $779,990.88 and $26,971.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.