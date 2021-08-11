EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EverCommerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 18.89 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

