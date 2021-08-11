Evercore ISI Increases fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $40.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 708,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

