Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.81. 172,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.97. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.