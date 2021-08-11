Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.34

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 1652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

