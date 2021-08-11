Everipedia Price Tops $0.0152 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $150.51 million and $16.04 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,156,460 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,066,252 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

