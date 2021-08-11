EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.04

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 5209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 over the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

