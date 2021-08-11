EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.35

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 9794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.