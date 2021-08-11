Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.71. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 31,805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.72%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 in the last three months.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.