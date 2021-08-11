Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 1,161,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,248,012. The company has a market cap of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

