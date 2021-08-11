Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.98

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 39026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

