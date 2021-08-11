Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 43,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

