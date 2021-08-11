ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ExlService worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ExlService by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.