ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.19

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.19 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.30.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ExlService by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

