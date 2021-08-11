Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXPO traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,639. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.