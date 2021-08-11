Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.08

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.08 and last traded at $115.93, with a volume of 4868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.48.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,294. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

