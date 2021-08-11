EXRNchain (EXRN) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $22,563.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

