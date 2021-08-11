extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. extraDNA has a market cap of $570,595.78 and approximately $255,110.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,030.15 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01034222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00345490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00408272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004809 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

